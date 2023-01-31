If you are lucky enough to share a name with St. Brigid or any similar variation, you could enjoy free entry at the Home of Guinness this weekend.

The Guinness Storehouse is offering free entry for all the Brigids and any variation or derivative of the name Brigid from February 1 - 6.

All visitors have to do is can make their way to the Guinness Storehouse admissions desk and produce a valid ID confirming they are over 18 and have a first or surname variation or derivative of ‘Brigid’.

Examples of these include Bríd, Mcbrides, Gilbrides, Biddy, and Breda! The first admissions for the Bridgets will be at 10 am, with the last admission at 5 pm.

The free entry idea acknowledges that according to legend, St. Brigid had a special gift for making beer and once quenched the thirst of a colony of lepers by changing the water for baths into beer. Another time, she transformed dirty bathwater into clean beer for a group of visiting clerics.

Located in the heart of the St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, the Guinness Storehouse tells the story of one of Ireland’s most iconic brands, Guinness. The journey begins at the bottom of the world's largest pint glass and continues up through seven floors, including the highlight for many visitors - from the iconic building, including 360 views of Dublin city from Gravity Bar, STOUTies (your selfie on a pint) and much more.

Visitors from Ireland and abroad discover what goes into making each and every pint, learn about the incredible brand history stretching over 250 years, its iconic advertising, as well as a tasting like no other.

In November 2022 the Guinness Storehouse was named ‘World’s Leading Beer Tour Visitor Experience’ at the World Travel Awards (WTA) held in Muscat, Oman.

Find out more information at Guinness-Storehouse.com.