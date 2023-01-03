This pie is a real winner from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver!

This Guinness, steak, and cheese pie recipe from Jamie Oliver looks like the ultimate comfort food to warm you up during the winter.

As it uses bought puff pastry, it’s quick to prepare, and you can make the filling the day before if you want.

Guinness, steak, and cheese pie recipe from Jamie Oliver

Ingredients:

olive oil

3 medium red onions, peeled and chopped

3 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped

30g butter, plus extra for greasing

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 sticks of celery, trimmed and chopped

4 field mushrooms, peeled and sliced

1kg brisket of beef or stewing beef, cut into 2cm cubes

a few sprigs of fresh rosemary leaves picked and chopped

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 x 440ml can of Guinness (no lager, please!)

2 heaped tablespoons plain flour

200g freshly grated cheddar cheese

500g best-quality ready-made all-butter puff pastry

1 large free-range or organic egg, beaten

Method:

Preheat the oven to 375ºF.

In a large ovenproof pan, heat a tablespoon full of olive oil on a low heat. Add onions and fry gently for about 10 minutes.

Turn the heat up, add the garlic, butter, carrots, and celery and scatter in the chopped mushrooms. Mix everything together well before stirring in the beef, rosemary, a pinch of salt, and a level teaspoon of pepper.

Fry for 3 or 4 minutes, then pour in the Guinness, stir in the flour and add just enough water to cover. Bring to a simmer, cover the pan with a lid and place in the preheated oven for about 1½ hours.

Remove the pan from the oven and give the stew a stir. Put it back into the oven and continue to cook it for another hour, or until the meat is very tender and the stew is rich, dark and thick.

A perfect pie filling needs to be robust, so if it’s still quite liquid, place the pan on the hob and reduce until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir in half the cheese, then season carefully and leave to cool slightly.

Cut about a third of the pastry off the block. Dust a clean work surface with flour and roll both pieces of pastry out evenly with a floured rolling pin to the thickness of one-quarter of an inch.

Butter a pie dish, then line with the larger sheet, leaving the edges dangling over the side.

Tip the stew into your lined dish and even it out before sprinkling over the remaining cheese. Brush the edges of the pastry with a little-beaten egg.

Cut the other rolled sheet of pastry to fit the top of the pie dish and crisscross it lightly with a sharp knife. Place it over the top of the pie and fold the overhanging pastry onto the pastry lid to make it look nice and rustic.

Brush the top with beaten egg, then bake the pie directly on the bottom of the oven for 45 minutes, until the pastry is cooked, puffed, and golden.

Delicious served simply with peas. Serves 4 to 6.

Jamie Oliver shows you exactly how to make his Guinness, steak, and cheese pie in this video: