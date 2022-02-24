Guinness is giving you the chance to win big and all you have to do is create a short 30-second video with your best St Patrick's Day toast.

We've waited three long years for this: St. Patrick's Day is coming back, and so are all our favorite traditions. Pints flowing at our favorite pubs with our favorite people. Green – hats, shirts, everything – as far as the eye can see. The sights and sounds of parades taking over our main roads and streets. Guinness is here to remind us how much fun we can have together.

To help jumpstart the season's celebrations, the legendary Irish brewer is giving out $50,000 in cash prizes to 20 different winners – that's $1 million in total – through its Great Reunion Toast contest.

It's all about rewarding people for their best toasts that show gratitude and embody the spirit and joy of St. Patrick's Day.

To enter, all you have to do is go to Toast.Guinness.com and upload a 30-second video between now and March 31 showing your best St. Patrick's Day toast with a pint of Guinness.

Raise a toast for St. Patrick’s Day! You could win 1 of 20 $50,000 cash prizes to reunite with loved ones over a pint. Submit your original toast at https://t.co/BSPjaT9fFg 02/17/22 - 3/31/22. #ToastWithGuinness NO PURCH NEC. Must be 21+. Rules: https://t.co/BSPjaT9fFg pic.twitter.com/YVAZ37wQsL — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) February 17, 2022

The Toast contest is just one way Guinness is bringing back the fun and revelry of St. Patrick's Day this year. A new TV commercial just hit the airwaves, hundreds of local events across the country are planned, Guinness will play a major role during the parades and celebrations in New York, Boston, and Chicago.

"Just like a pint of Guinness, we're making sure this St. Patrick's Day was worth the wait," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "It's time. Everyone is ready to recapture the magic of this holiday, and we can't wait to be there to share some toasts along the way."

Airing nationally through March, the new Guinness TV commercial brings to life the spirit and joy of this particular moment. In the ad, friends (both old and new), bartenders, and staff steadily come to the pub and join together to belt out a classic song as they reconnect and get back to the fun of St. Patrick's Day.

For those visiting the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore, there will be a month-long celebration for St. Patrick's Day, including limited edition beer releases and merchandise for sale, live music, and an Irish Village experience on the lawn.

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore on Facebook and Instagram. Always drink responsibly.