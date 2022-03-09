Let’s raise a pint all together this St. Patrick’s Day. It’s in the people, pubs, and pints that we find the magic we’ve missed. Happy St. Patrick’s Day from Guinness!

The beloved Irish brewery company has released this year's St Patrick's Day commercial in anticipation of March 17.

Airing nationally this month, the new Guinness TV commercial brings to life the spirit and joy of when people come together once more.

In the ad, friends (both old and new), bartenders, and staff steadily come to the pub and join together to belt out the classic 1967 song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" as they reconnect and get back to the fun of St. Patrick's Day (you're sure to be humming the catchy tune all day!)

Alongside the feel-good commercial, Guinness is playing a major role this St Patrick's Day by being part of parades and celebrations in New York, Boston, and Chicago.

They are also currently running the Guinness Great Reunion Toast contest where they are giving out $50,000 in cash prizes to 20 different winners, and you could be one of them!

While the Guinness Open Brewery Gate in Baltimore is in full swing for their month-long celebration of St. Patrick's Day, including limited edition beer releases and merchandise for sale, live music, and an Irish Village experience on the lawn. Check out the calendar of events here.

"Just like a pint of Guinness, we're making sure this St. Patrick's Day was worth the wait," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director. "It's time. Everyone is ready to recapture the magic of this holiday, and we can't wait to be there to share some toasts along the way."

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore on Facebook and Instagram. Always drink responsibly.