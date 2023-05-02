The Guinness Storehouse, Ireland’s number one tourist destination and official ‘home of Guinness,’ has put an Irish twist on some classic American meals. Whether you’re looking to take a family favorite and add some flair or create the perfect summer celebration dish, these Guinness-infused recipes will be a surefire hit.

Justin O’Connor, the former executive chef at the Guinness Storehouse, released personally crafted (and dare we say mouthwatering) recipes, revamping American’s favorite dishes with everyone’s favorite Irish beer.

Here are just a few savory twists on the most classic of all American dishes:

Sloppy Joe’s – Pulled BBQ Guinness Braised Beef on sourdough

Ingredients

- 1 kg – 1.2 kg brisket of beef

- 1 onion, finely chopped

- 3 garlic cloves crushed

- 1 red chili, deseeded and finely chopped

- 50ml white wine vinegar

- Juice of 1 orange

- 50ml Worcestershire sauce

- 1 tbsp of mustard

- 1 tbsp demerara sugar

- 1 tbsp runny honey

- 200ml tomato ketchup

- 300ml Guinness

- Salt and freshly ground

- Slices of toasted sourdough

Method

Place all ingredients except the sourdough in a bowl with the beef and mix well.

Place in a roasting tray and cover with greaseproof and foil. Preheat your oven to Gas 3 or 150c and cook for 3 hours or until meat is tender.

During cooking baste the beef from time to time. Take the beef out Keep the juices in the tray, cool a little and stead the beef add back into the tray and mix in with the juices. Bring it back to the heat and serve on some toasted sourdough with some slaw.

Chicken meatloaf with Guinness mustard and herbs

Ingredients

- 900g minced chicken

- 100g Guinness wholegrain mustard

- 100ml cream

- 2 eggs

- 100g fresh breadcrumbs

- 2 cloves of garlic crushed

- 2 teaspoons of chopped thyme

- 2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

- 50g smoked paprika

- 200g fine-chopped carrot

- Salt and pepper

Method



Combine all ingredients together, correct with salt & pepper.

Place mixture into a greased bread tin 9” x 14” approx.

Place the tin in a bain marie of water and bake for 1hr-1hr 15 minutes @ 160c or until the temperature reaches 75C.

Serve hot or leave overnight in the fridge to cool and serve sliced cold.

* Originally published in 2014, updated in May 2023.