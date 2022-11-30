Share the spirit of giving this holiday season by gifting a limited-edition 'Guinness Gives Back' pack.

The Guinness spirit of giving and goodness has never been stronger, and this holiday season $1 for every 'Guinness Gives Back' pack produced will go to charity partners across the U.S. Incredibly, over the last two years, Guinness has contributed over $1.75 million to worthy causes across America.

The now annual 'Guinness Gives Back' packs, each containing eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout with imagery honoring either specific regions or the entire country, are available in stores nationwide for a limited time only. The packs will be available to purchase through March ‘23 with the estimated donation across partners being $1 million.

Nine personalized regional versions of the pack are available in New York (metro area and New York State), Boston, Chicago, California, Maryland, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, with Florida and Ohio new to the program this year. A national pack will be available in all other markets.

Guinness: A History of Giving Back

Since its inception in 1759, Guinness has been a cornerstone of its communities, serving those who need it most. During the pandemic, while the gates to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore were closed to the public, the team baked and donated over 50,000 loaves of "brewers' bread" to the Maryland Food Bank, at a time when COVID-19 was creating greater food scarcity concerns within the community.

When celebrating the spirit of the season, remember to always raise a pint responsibly. You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.