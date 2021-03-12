Imagine taking a well-deserved break on St. Patrick's Day with a fresh piece of Guinness bread and a hot cuppa tea? Heaven!

The Guinness bread recipe, straight from the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, Ireland, makes enough for one loaf, but we're willing to bet that you'll be making a few loaves of this tasty treat ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

(May we recommend making a few batches to give to friends as a yummy St. Patrick's Day surprise?)

Fresh out of the oven, this Guinness bread is tasty on its own, but the pros over at Guinness Storehouse recommend serving it with a slab of Irish butter, or even with some smoked salmon.

Whichever way you serve it, this Guinness bread will be a welcome addition to any St. Patrick's Day celebrations!

Guinness bread recipe from Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

Ingredients:

600g wholemeal flour

150g plain flour

75g oatmeal

2.5 teaspoons of bread soda

1 teaspoon of salt

2.5 tablespoons of brown sugar

40g butter

480ml milk

200ml black treacle

½ pint Draught Guinness

Method:

Step 1. Mix butter with all dry ingredients until the dough develops the consistency of breadcrumbs,

Step 2. Add the milk, black treacle, and the Guinness Draught.

Step 3. Mix until you reach a wet dough.

Step 4. Bake in a greased bread tin for 40 – 45 minutes at 170°C in a preheated oven.

Step 5. Enjoy!

