The Good Food Ireland® Awards, which celebrates food and drink experiences on the island of Ireland, have been announced! 

The winners of the Good Food Ireland® Awards were revealed on Monday, April 17, in a high-profile business lunch at The K Club in Co Kildare, attended by Guest of Honour Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment and some 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

County Cork took home the most awards of the afternoon. The iconic Ballymaloe House Hotel was named Culinary Haven of the Year and won the Excellence in Food Tourism award for its Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens. Five Farms Irish Cream won Drinks Producer of the Year and The Lifeboat Inn won the public-voted Food Lovers Choice Award for the Wild Atlantic Way region. 

The Lifeboat Inn, Wild Atlantic Way winner of the Food Lovers Choice Award
The Europe Hotel & Resort in County Kerry received Supreme Award of The Year. 

The Apple Farm in Tipperary was named the overall Producer of the Year whilst Eamon Sheehan from Bawnlusk Dairy Farm in Kilkenny was recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Food Production. 

Former chef, manager and hotel owner, Declan Ryan, who earned Ireland’s first Michelin star in 1974 alongside his wife Patsy at Arbutus Lodge, was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable lifelong achievement across both the tourism hospitality sector and the food production sector.

Minister Simon Coveney, Paul Heery, General Manager at the K Club, Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland®
Award winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments of those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland® and shortlisted by an independent panel of Irish and International leaders. Members of the public also cast their votes online for their favorite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Awards. 

Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® says: "There has been great excitement around the return of the Good Food Ireland® Awards this year. Each of those wonderful businesses who made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink."

Full 2023 Good Food Ireland® Awards Winners

Hotel of the Year

Winner - The Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry

Culinary Haven of the Year 

Winner - Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork

Culinary Haven of the Year Special Award

Winner - Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh 

Restaurant of the Year

Winner - Woodruff Restaurant, Dublin

Café of the Year

Winner - Farmhouse Café & Bakery, Dublin

Pub of the Year (sponsored by IrishCentral)

Winner - Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Tipperary

Michelle Hanley of Irish Central, sponsor of Pub of the Year award with winners Lorraine Burke & Seamus Redmond of Mickey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen
Shop of the Year (sponsored by IrishCentral)

Winner - Firecastle, Kildare 

Ronan & Jill Kinsella, Pauline & Paul Lenehan of Fire Castle which won Shop of the Year along with award sponsor Michelle Hanley, Irish Central
Food Truck of the Year

Winner - Seabiscuit at the Strand Cahore, Wexford 

Sustainability Award

Tourism Hospitality Winner - Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow

Food Production Winner - O'Shea Farms, Kilkenny 

Producer Awards 

Meat Producer of the Year

Winner - Market House Ennistymon, Clare

Fruit & Vegetable Producer of the Year

Winner - The Apple Farm, Tipperary

Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year

Winner - Realt na Mara Shellfish, Kerry 

Drinks Producer of the Year

Winner - Five Farms Irish Cream, Cork

Dairy Producer of the Year

Winner - Killowen Farm, Wexford

Jams & Savoury Producer of the Year

Winner - Wild Irish Foragers & Preserves, Offaly

Bakery & Chocolate Producer of the Year

Winner - Jinny's Bakery & Tea Rooms, Leitrim 

Producer of the Year

Winner - The Apple Farm, Tipperary

Excellence in Food Tourism Award 

Winner - Ballymaloe Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens, Cork

Market House Ennistymon, winner Meat Producer of the Year
Food Lovers Choice Award

Wild Atlantic Way Winner - The Lifeboat Inn, Cork

Ireland's Ancient East Winner- Brogan's Butchers, Meath 

Ireland's Hidden Heartlands Winner - Wilde Irish Chocolates, Clare 

Dublin Winner - Keogh's Farm Crisps, Dublin

Northern Ireland Winner - Bushmills Inn, Antrim 

Outstanding Contribution to Food Production

Winner - Eamon Sheehan, Bawnlusk Dairy Farm, Kilkenny

Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food and Drink Internationally 

Winner - Anna Haugh, London, UK

Lifetime Achievement Award 

Winner - Declan Ryan, Cork

Supreme Award of the Year

Winner - Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry

Bushmills Inn, Northern Ireland winner of the Food Lovers Choice Award
