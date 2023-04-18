The Good Food Ireland® Awards, which celebrates food and drink experiences on the island of Ireland, have been announced!
The winners of the Good Food Ireland® Awards were revealed on Monday, April 17, in a high-profile business lunch at The K Club in Co Kildare, attended by Guest of Honour Simon Coveney, T.D., Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment and some 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.
County Cork took home the most awards of the afternoon. The iconic Ballymaloe House Hotel was named Culinary Haven of the Year and won the Excellence in Food Tourism award for its Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens. Five Farms Irish Cream won Drinks Producer of the Year and The Lifeboat Inn won the public-voted Food Lovers Choice Award for the Wild Atlantic Way region.
The Europe Hotel & Resort in County Kerry received Supreme Award of The Year.
The Apple Farm in Tipperary was named the overall Producer of the Year whilst Eamon Sheehan from Bawnlusk Dairy Farm in Kilkenny was recognized for Outstanding Contribution to Food Production.
Former chef, manager and hotel owner, Declan Ryan, who earned Ireland’s first Michelin star in 1974 alongside his wife Patsy at Arbutus Lodge, was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable lifelong achievement across both the tourism hospitality sector and the food production sector.
Award winners were selected through mystery inspections and assessments of those businesses approved by Good Food Ireland® and shortlisted by an independent panel of Irish and International leaders. Members of the public also cast their votes online for their favorite places across the island of Ireland in the Food Lovers Choice Awards.
Margaret Jeffares, Founder and Managing Director of Good Food Ireland® says: "There has been great excitement around the return of the Good Food Ireland® Awards this year. Each of those wonderful businesses who made the shortlist are a committed collection of passionate and driven people who genuinely capture the essence of Ireland's food and drink."
Full 2023 Good Food Ireland® Awards Winners
Hotel of the Year
Winner - The Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry
Culinary Haven of the Year
Winner - Ballymaloe House Hotel, Cork
Culinary Haven of the Year Special Award
Winner - Killeavy Castle Estate, Armagh
Restaurant of the Year
Winner - Woodruff Restaurant, Dublin
Café of the Year
Winner - Farmhouse Café & Bakery, Dublin
Pub of the Year (sponsored by IrishCentral)
Winner - Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Tipperary
Shop of the Year (sponsored by IrishCentral)
Winner - Firecastle, Kildare
Food Truck of the Year
Winner - Seabiscuit at the Strand Cahore, Wexford
Sustainability Award
Tourism Hospitality Winner - Brooklodge & Macreddin Village, Wicklow
Food Production Winner - O'Shea Farms, Kilkenny
Producer Awards
Meat Producer of the Year
Winner - Market House Ennistymon, Clare
Fruit & Vegetable Producer of the Year
Winner - The Apple Farm, Tipperary
Fish & Seafood Producer of the Year
Winner - Realt na Mara Shellfish, Kerry
Drinks Producer of the Year
Winner - Five Farms Irish Cream, Cork
Dairy Producer of the Year
Winner - Killowen Farm, Wexford
Jams & Savoury Producer of the Year
Winner - Wild Irish Foragers & Preserves, Offaly
Bakery & Chocolate Producer of the Year
Winner - Jinny's Bakery & Tea Rooms, Leitrim
Producer of the Year
Winner - The Apple Farm, Tipperary
Excellence in Food Tourism Award
Winner - Ballymaloe Cookery School Organic Farm & Gardens, Cork
Food Lovers Choice Award
Wild Atlantic Way Winner - The Lifeboat Inn, Cork
Ireland's Ancient East Winner- Brogan's Butchers, Meath
Ireland's Hidden Heartlands Winner - Wilde Irish Chocolates, Clare
Dublin Winner - Keogh's Farm Crisps, Dublin
Northern Ireland Winner - Bushmills Inn, Antrim
Outstanding Contribution to Food Production
Winner - Eamon Sheehan, Bawnlusk Dairy Farm, Kilkenny
Outstanding Contribution to Irish Food and Drink Internationally
Winner - Anna Haugh, London, UK
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner - Declan Ryan, Cork
Supreme Award of the Year
Winner - Europe Hotel & Resort, Kerry
IrishCentral is a proud media partner with the Good Food Ireland® Awards 2023.
