Dunkin’ Donuts is launching a special new menu in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Green matcha lattes will be available for a limited time, along with “Snacking Bacon.”

Getting in on the Matcha trend, the chain is offering three new beverages: Matcha Lattes, Matcha Iced Lattes, and also, reportedly, Matcha Coolatttas.

If you are not yet familiar with matcha, it is a fine powder made from whole green tea leaves. The beverage is made when the powder is mixed with hot water. The beverage is actually from Japan, but its beautiful green color makes it a perfect drink for St. Patrick’s Day.

The green drinks will be available from February 26 through March 31st.

The yummy-sounding Sweet Black Pepper Snacking Bacon will be served in a little bag, like french fries, to hold and eat.

Dunkin’ Donuts are also adding other new items to their menu, including a protein muffin, a new “Dunkin’ bowl”, and white cheddar cheese on their sandwiches.