A sweet and tasty recipe from Irish chef Donal Skehan. This is definitely not an everyday breakfast, but for special occasions, it makes a wonderful celebration breakfast.

French toast has long been a beloved breakfast classic, with its delightful combination of crispy bread, creamy custard, and a touch of sweetness. But what happens when you take it up a notch and stuff it with the heavenly hazelnut spread known as Nutella? You get a mouthwatering creation that will leave your taste buds singing with joy. Enter the Nutella-stuffed brioche French toast, a decadent treat that takes breakfast to a whole new level.

The magic begins with brioche, a rich and buttery bread that forms the perfect base for this indulgent delight. Brioche is known for its light and fluffy texture, making it an excellent choice for French toast. Its slightly sweet flavor pairs perfectly with the creamy Nutella filling, creating a match made in culinary heaven.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Nutella stuffed brioche French toast recipe

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

- 2 large eggs

- 60ml milk

- 1 tsp vanilla extract

- Nutella, for filling 4 large slices of brioche

- 1 tbsp softened butter

- Icing sugar, for dusting

For the sweet berry sauce:

- 100g frozen berries

- 1 tbsp caster sugar

Method

To make the sweet berry sauce, place the berries and caster sugar in a small saucepan with 50ml of water. Bring the mixture to a steady simmer and cook until the berries are soft. Blitz with a hand-held blender or mash with a fork.



In a large flat dish, whisk together the eggs, milk and vanilla extract. Spread the Nutella on each slice of brioche and then make two sandwiches.



Melt the butter in a large frying pan over medium-high heat until it is foaming. Soak the brioche sandwiches in the eggs and milk and place straight in the pan to cook for 2–3 minutes on either side until golden.



Remove from the pan and slice in two. Place on two warmed serving plates and drizzle with the berry sauce and dust over the icing sugar.

Donal demonstrates how to make this perfect breakfast treat in the video below. Check out his Facebook page & website for more culinary tips, recipes and food travels.

* Originally published in 2015, updated in June 2023.