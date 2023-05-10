Donal Skehan's bacon and cabbage pie recipe is easy to prepare, and the combination of bacon and cabbage creates a deliciously savory flavor that will leave you feeling satisfied.

This bacon and cabbage pie recipe is a delicious and comforting meal that is perfect for any occasion. It's easy to prepare and can be made ahead of time, making it a great option for busy weeknights or when entertaining guests. Serve it with a side of mashed potatoes or a green salad for a complete meal that everyone will love.

Donal Skehan writes "This is my twist on an Irish classic, bacon and cabbage. Cooked in a creamy white sauce and then baked under a puff pastry a lid this a true comfort food treat. For an extra variation, try mixing some cheddar cheese in alongside the ham and cabbage when you mix it through the white sauce."

Bacon and cabbage pie recipe

Serves: 4–6

Ingredients

- 1oz butter

- 1 large onion, peeled and thinly sliced into half moons

- 1 head of green cabbage, cut roughly

- 2 tbsp plain flour, plus extra for dusting

- 1 1/2 cups hot chicken stock

- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 1 heaped tsp English mustard

- 2/3 cup single cream

- 14oz cut ham, cut into chunks

- 12oz frozen puff pastry, thawed

- 1 large egg, beaten.

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F, Gas mark 4. Melt 0.8oz of the butter in a large frying pan, add the onions and fry slowly for about 15 minutes or until softened and caramelized. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.



Steam the cabbage in a metal steamer until al dente (i.e. not completely tender) then drain and refresh in a bowl of iced water.



Melt the remaining 1.5oz of butter in a saucepan over a medium heat, add the flour and cook for 1 minute, whisking to combine. Gradually add the stock whisking briskly until it thickens. If it goes a little lumpy, don’t worry; just whisk vigorously until it becomes smooth.



Reduce the heat and simmer for 3–4 minutes. Season with a generous pinch of salt, black pepper and add the mustard.



Pour in the cream and stir through allowing to cook for a further minute. Add the cabbage and ham to the sauce and stir well.



Transfer the mixture to an ovenproof baking dish. Roll the pastry out onto a floured work surface, large enough to fit the top of the dish.



Brush the edges of the dish with a little beaten egg and place the pastry on top of the pie. Brush with a little more beaten egg and cook in the oven for 25 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden.

Check out a video of Donal Skehan making this delicious dish:

* Originally published in Oct 2014, updated in May 2023.