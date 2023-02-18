Conor McGregor announced that his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand has launched a new Irish apple flavor ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

The former two-division UFC champion uploaded the video announcement to his Instagram account, calling the new flavor "revolutionary."

"The Notorious" appears to channel Steve Jobs in the announcement, which is presented in a format similar how tech giant Apple frequently unveils its products.

"Drink Different! Introducing a new revolutionary product from our storied distillery, Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple—a blend of my award-winning Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey with notes of crisp and juicy Irish apple," says the tongue-in-cheek advertisement.

He goes on to reveal that the whiskey is available in three different bottle sizes: 1 liter, 750ml, and 50ml, reports Sportskeeda.

McGregor described Proper No. Twelve's new flavor as a smooth tasting beverage, saying:

"We worked tirelessly to bring our Proper Irish Apple's delicious flavor profile that's just smooth, it's smooth to the core. Ladies and gentlemen, there's no other apple liquor that tastes like this."

You can watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey brand, which was founded in 2018 and named after the Dublin postal district where McGregor grew up, has enjoyed considerable success, reports The Drinks Business.

According to a 2022 report from Impact Data, the brand was set to become the number two Irish whiskey in the United States.

McGregor sold the majority of his whiskey brand in 2021 for an incredible $600 million, but he is still heavily involved in promoting the product.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple is available in select stores nationwide in the United States, with a suggested retail price of US $24.99.