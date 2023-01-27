Conor McGregor says he "could've been killed" after a car struck him while he was on his bicycle.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind," Dublin native McGregor said in an Instagram post on January 27.

“A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

In his post, McGregor, who sounded out of breath and a small bit shaken up, shared two videos of him engaging with Nick, the driver who allegedly struck him.

"I'm after getting away with my life there," McGregor says, before telling the apologetic driver "all good, all good. Safe travels, god bless."

Nick was kind enough to agree to give McGregor a lift home, with McGregor noting "that bike's f---ed."

In a video filmed in Nick's car, McGregor said: "Nick's after smacking me with his car, we have the bike in the back.

"It wasn't my time, Nick, that's all. God bless.

“I’m still here, thank God. That’s all that matters.”

In a subsequent post, McGregor said he "could've gone under the wheel" of the car that struck him. He and the driver agreed there was a "sun trap."

McGregor said he "was grand now."

The incident occurred the same week that Spanish officials announced that McGregor is under investigation after being accused of physical assault in Ibiza.

The case had been closed but a judge ordered it to be reopened after receiving more details about the alleged incident, AP reported on January 25.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported on January 24 that a woman told Irish police that she had to flee McGregor's yacht in Ibiza because she "feared for her life."

The Spanish publication said that according to the police complaint, McGregor suddenly became aggressive towards the woman. The trigger for the attack, she maintains, was when she tried to get a mutual friend who was on the yacht to help her: "All his behaviour changed at that moment."

Karen Kessler, spokesperson for McGregor, has since told the Majorca Daily Bulletin: "Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat."