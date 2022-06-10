Dublin native UFC star Conor McGregor has added another Irish pub to his growing collection, according to reports.

McGregor purchased the Waterside Pub in the seaside town of Howth in North Dublin, according to a report in The Currency.

The MMA star, who was estimated by Forbes to be the wealthiest sports star in the world in 2021, seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter by retweeting The Currency article about his acquisition.

Conor McGregor adds another pub to his portfolio, down by the Waterside https://t.co/or6D2uCjTY — The Currency (@thecurrency) June 9, 2022

About an hour later, McGregor tweeted "my town is your town."

The town is mine! And my town is your town ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 9, 2022

McGregor already owns two pubs in Dublin - the Black Forge Inn in Crumlin and the Marble Arch in Drimnagh. He purchased the Black Forge for €2 million in 2020 before spending an additional €1 million renovating the establishment, and he purchased the Marble Arch for close to €2 million the following year.

McGregor announced plans to launch an international pub chain last year, stating that he is looking to "explore other venues across Ireland and overseas".

Not everyone was pleased about his most recent acquisition, however.

One Howth resident responded to the reports on Twitter, stating that she "did not want him as a neighbor" in a tweet that has since been deleted.

McGregor gave a tongue-in-cheek response to the now-deleted tweet, asking the woman if she owned a yacht as well.

"You have a superyacht in Howth too?" McGregor chided.

Last year, McGregor sold a majority stake in Proper 12 whiskey to Proximo Spirits for a staggering $497 million. The deal saw the Dubliner remain the face of the brand.

"In just under 3 years, we went from a dream to the biggest Irish Whiskey in the world," McGregor said at the time.

"A HUGE step for Proper No. Twelve today as we now forge ahead to the next phase of our company's history!"

