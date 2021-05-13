Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor took the top spot in the latest Forbes highest-paid athletes list.

According to the acclaimed business magazine, during the 12-month period ending 1 May, McGregor earned $180m from both on-the-field and off-the-field projects.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries, and bonuses earned during the 12 month period.

The off-the-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, and licensing income.

McGregor was knocked out in his first UFC fight after a year-long hiatus in January 2021, but he still managed to collect an estimated $22 million for his time.

The rest of McGregor's wealth reported to be worth $158m, comes from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, and his endorsement portfolio that includes DraftKings, the video game Dystopia: Contest of Heroes, and the lifestyle brand Roots of Fight.

This is the 32-year-old’s first time at No. 1 and his second appearance in the top ten, after landing at No. 4 with $99 million in 2018 after the fight against Mayweather.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $130m.

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo earned $120m and sits third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5m) of the Dallas Cowboys and four-times NBA champion LeBron James ($96.5m) rounded out the top five.