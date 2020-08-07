It’s official! Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp has been crowned as Ireland's favorite Cadbury Dairy Milk flavor.

We all know Cadbury Dairy Milk, which has been produced in Ireland for more than 80 years, is Ireland’s favourite chocolate, but there has always been one burning question that needed to be answered – which Cadbury Dairy Milk flavour is Ireland’s favourite?

Cadbury’s #Ratethe8 social media campaign saw fans come out in their thousands to get behind their favorite Cadbury Dairy Milk flavor, with voting causing a frenzy across the country. Over 15,000 votes were cast on Cadbury Ireland’s social media channels over 10-days, sparking national debate, bonding over shared loves, and friends unfollowing friends over “unforgivable” choices.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp scooped the top spot with 22.5% of the vote. Coming in a close second place with an impressive 21% of the vote was Cadbury Dairy Milk Turkish. Third place went to Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp, which received 13.5%. Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut proved to be an acquired taste, securing just 6% of the votes.

There are eight delicious squares of Cadbury Dairy Milk and eight delightful flavors to choose from – all made right here in Ireland, using a glass and a half of fresh Irish milk.

Here are the official Cadbury #Ratethe8 rankings as voted by social media users:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Golden Crisp – 22.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Turkish – 21% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Mint Crisp – 13.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Tiffin – 11.5% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramello – 10.5% of votes

Classic Cadbury Dairy Milk – 8% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut – 7% of votes

Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut – 6% of votes

In case you ever doubted the world love of Cadbury Dairy Milk here are some incredible facts about the luscious chocolate:

There are 350 million bars of Dairy Milk chocolate sold every year. That’s nearly a million a day.

People love Crunchies! In fact so much so that Cadbury produces 1,200 Crunchies per minute… that’s 1 million Crunchies per day!

The chocolatiers once owned the color purple. Well, their own particular shade of purple (Pantone 2685c) famously used on the Dairy Milk packaging.

In 1933, Cadbury built its first factory on Ossory Road, Dublin. When it first started production the factory only produced three products, including its world-famous Dairy Milk. Cadbury now has factories in Coolock, Dublin, and Rathmore, County Kerry.

Cadbury is the second largest sweet (candy) and chocolate company in the world. They employ 70,000 people in 50 countries.

During World War II, Cadbury's was forced to remove Dairy Milk from shelves, as the government banned manufacturers from using fresh milk. Cadbury's produced ration chocolate using dried skimmed milk chocolate.

