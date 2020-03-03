Say Slainte with a Baileys souffle this St. Patrick's Day!

A soufflé may not be much of a traditional Irish dessert recipe, but given that this one is made with Baileys, we think we're on to a winner.

Read More: Baileys chocolate cheesecake pots recipe for St. Patrick's Day

Baileys Irish cream frozen souffle recipe

Ingredients:

3 egg whites

2 oz sugar

3 egg yolks

2 oz sugar

1¼ cups whipping cream

¼ cup Bailey Irish Cream

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

Method:

Whisk egg whites and sugar to stiff peaks.

Whisk egg yolks and sugar in a bowl over warm water until they become creamy and attain a light yellow color.

Whisk the cream to soft peaks.

Read More: Baileys chocolate chip ice cream pie recipe

Assembly:

Add the Baileys to the egg yolks.

Fold in the egg whites to the yolks.

Fold in the whipped cream.

Pour mixture into a mold - a coffee cup or ramequin. If using a ramequin (like in the picture), wrap it with parchment paper before filling.

Brush the paper with butter and it will stick to the porcelain.

Place in the freezer for 4-6 hours.

To serve, remove the parchment paper and dust with cocoa powder.



Tip:

For a different presentation, remove some soufflé with a small spoon or scoop and pour in some Bailey’s Irish Cream

Read More: This Irish Cream dessert recipe layers Baileys, Oreos, and chocolate pudding!

Master Chef Brendan Cronin – the only Irish chef to attain the prestigious Swiss culinary title of ‘Chef de Cuisine Diplomé’, Swiss Master Chef – takes us on a global journey of gastronomic delight from his childhood on a small dairy farm in the West of Ireland, to cooking in great hotels in Limerick, Dublin and onward to the beckoning and beautiful Swiss Alps, Africa, and The Far East. His book “Cheffin' - from potatoes to caviar” is available on Amazon.

* Originally published in 2013, updated in March 2020

What's your favorite St. Patrick's Day recipe? Let us know in the comments!