Baileys is honoring the go-to indulgence of the season by bringing back the limited-time offering Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur to help you treat yourself to your favorite fall traditions and savor those special moments with friends and family.

The indulgent Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur, a take on the classic fall treat, blends the flavors of freshly baked apple pie and creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice for a truly unique Baileys experience this season.

And just as every family has their own special recipe, there's not only one way to indulge in apple pie. This season, Baileys is serving up even more opportunities to treat yourself to the classic indulgence with those closest to you whether that means cozying up with your favorite Baileys Apple Pie cocktail served neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea, or exploring the delicious baked goods available for a limited time.

Baileys has tapped four bakeries across the United States known for their renowned sweets to curate one-of-a-kind apple pie-inspired desserts that are non-alcoholic and infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur.

No matter where you may be this season there is no excuse to not try one for yourself or share with your loved ones; all treats will be available at each shop in-store and online for nationwide shipping between September 15th and October 15th including:

The Pie Hole

Named one of the best pie shops in Los Angeles and top 12 best pies in America, The Pie Hole is introducing the Baileys Apple Pie and Coffee Stuffed Cheesecake infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur made with an inner layer of their world-famous Mom's Apple Crumble pie all wrapped in a salted graham cracker crust and topped with classic butter oat crumble and crushed chocolate chunks.

Four & Twenty Blackbirds

The fan-favorite Brooklyn-based bakeshop is offering a Classic Baileys Apple Pie made with a brown butter vanilla custard infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and fresh apples topped with a lattice pie crust.

Georgetown Cupcake

The famed cupcake shop and long-time brand partner is now selling a Baileys Caramel Apple Pie infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur finished in a graham cracker crust and topped with caramel frosting infused with the flavor of Bailys Irish Cream Liqueur, graham cracker crumble and caramel drizzle.

Justice of the Pies

Recognized as a Black-owned business shaping Chicago, the former Baileys Holiday Baking Club partner Justice of the Pies is offering the Cobblestone Baileys Apple Pie, a trio of apple varieties intricately layered resembling a cobblestone-lined street, submerged in a creamy filling infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, baked until golden brown, and topped with a rich caramel sauce.

"We're so excited to collaborate with some of the most celebrated bakeries across the nation to bring back Baileys Apple Pie for the second year in a row and deliver even more ways to enjoy the classic fall treat," said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Liqueurs at Diageo. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the season responsibly while enjoying Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family."