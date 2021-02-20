Baileys Irish Cream has just announced a new light version of its signature liquor featuring 40 percent less sugar and calories than the original.

Baileys Deliciously Light, as the new beverage is called, is hitting stores just in time for St Patrick’s Day.

"We’re delighted to offer a lighter version of our beloved Baileys Original Irish Cream," said Stacey Cunningham, the director of Baileys & Liqueurs for Diageo North America, in a statement.

"We all deserve a little treat and with the launch of Baileys Deliciously Light, it’s the perfect reminder for us to take that well-deserved time for ourselves this year."

A 2.5oz serving of the light liqueur contains 139 calories and 7.8g of sugar, compared to the 233 calories and 13.3g of sugar in a 2.5oz pour of Baileys Original Irish Cream.

Baileys Deliciously Light can be enjoyed over ice, chilled, in a smoothie or with hot, iced or whipped coffee.

The liquid is available nationwide wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750mL bottle.

In addition, to celebrate the launch of the new liquor, the company is partnering with the Cocktail Courier to release four curated cocktail “Light Break” packages, each stocked with Baileys Deliciously Light.

Here are the cocktail packages:

Rose Colored Glasses: This kit includes a yoga mat towel, daily planner, a 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, chia seeds packet, pink dragon fruit powder, rose petals, rose water dropper, Vita Coco Coconut Water (from $99.99).

But First, Coffee: This package includes an inspirational desk plate, two Baileys coffee mug, 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, a hand frother, spice topper packet, coconut sugar, and instant espresso (from $79.99).

Baileys Boba: This kit includes 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, Baileys-themed socks, Cocktail Courier's cocoa nib syrup, cocoa powder, dry boba, a head massager, organic low-fat milk, unsweetened matcha powder, two paper boba straws (from $79.99).

Gold Standard: This extremely limited edition kit with only five available includes a 750-milliliter bottle of Baileys Deliciously Light, cherries, saffron and Madagascar vanilla syrup, gold leaf sheet, Earl Grey tea bags, Belgian chocolate squares, whipping cream, and a personalized video recording from Neil Patrick Harris (from $249.99).

For more information on Baileys Deliciously Light, visit www.baileys.com.