October 17 is National Pasta Day in the US! Bring together the best of both worlds with this cozy bacon and cabbage pasta recipe.

If you're one of the lucky ones who counts both Irish and Italian heritage, this recipe will be sure to please everyone at the dinner table.

For his blog Krumpli, Chef Brian admits that his recipe for bacon and cabbage pasta might sound a bit unusual, but it ends up tasting wonderful.

Even better - this warm and cozy meal will be on your table in under half an hour. No professional chefs needed here!

Chef Brian's Bacon and Cabbage Pasta Recipe

Ingredients

175 g Short Pasta

150 g Unsliced Bacon

150 g Cabbage

Sprig of Thyme

25 g Butter

1 Tbsp Wholegrain Mustard

75 g Spinach

Salt

Pepper

Instructions

Remove the rind from the bacon and cut into 5-7mm batons.

Heat a dry pan over medium-high heat and add the bacon.

Cook 15 minutes stirring occasionally.

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

Whilst the bacon is rendering down finely shred the cabbage and strip the leaves from the sprig of thyme.

When the bacon has been cooking for 15 minutes add the butter to the bacon.

Then throw in the cabbage, thyme and mustard and season well with salt and pepper.

Stir, reduce the heat to medium and add a lid and cook for as long as it takes for your pasta to cook.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook for 1 minute less than the packet instructions.

Drain the pasta reserving a little of the water.

Add the pasta into this mix along with the spinach.

Add enough cooking liquid to make a glossy coating and stir until the spinach wilts.

H/T: Krumpli

