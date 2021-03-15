The Porterhouse Brew Co’s second version of its award-winning Around the Clock Imperial Irish Stout, which was released just last Thursday, is already completely sold out.

The first batch of the beer, which was released last November and won ICBI Beer of the Year and Beoir Beer of the Year, sold out within weeks.

The follow-up limited release of the popular stout was aged a further additional 185 days, or 365 days total, in a mixture of freshly emptied bourbon and sherry casks from the Dingle Distillery.

Around the Clock 2 was made from seven different malts, seven separate hop additions, and brewed continuously for 24 hours, for a “fuller, smoother stout.” It has an ABV of 12 percent.

“With the huge success of the first release of Around the Clock the brewery team were very excited to see what the second batch would become," said Porterhouse Head Brewer Peter Mosley, according to Buzz.ie.

"The additional 185 days the beer spent in the Bourbon & Sherry casks gave the liquid even more depth and flavor.

"Combined with our prior 24-hour brew boil, this beer has become even more balanced and smooth.

"Around the Clock 2 is 365 days in the making and we feel we have created an even more exceptional beer to the first batch, one that is unique and validates our continued desire to innovate and evolve in the Irish brewing industry."

The Irish Times called the stout an "explosion of flavor, powerful, textured, smooth and complex, with toasted nuts, dark chocolate, butterscotch and ripe red fruits, finishing long and slightly bitter."

Only 6,000 bottles of the second-generation brew were produced, with the 330cl bottles priced at €5 apiece. Around the Clock 2 went on sale at PorterhouseBrewCo.ie and select off licenses on March 11. The company announced on Instagram the next day that they had already completely sold out of the stout on their website.