Reporters from CNN Travel got the opportunity to sample whiskey from the Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection.

Crafted by Midleton Distillery, the collection contains a total of six releases, with one launched annually between 2020 until 2025. The whiskies in the collection, which range in age from 45 to 50 years old, come from the Old Midleton Distillery, which operated from 1825-1975.

So far the County Cork based distiller has released two from the collection. The first release in February 2020 was a 45-year-old peated single malt, created in 1974 by master distiller emeritus Max Crockett.

The second is a 46-year-old single pot still whiskey, created in 1973, and with a price tag $5,000 higher than Chapter One.

Guided virtually from their homes by Kevin O'Gorman, master distiller at Middelton, the reporters sampled both from the collection.

The Taste Test and the Verdict

Describing it as "rich mahogany splashing into the glass, then a fruity bouquet hits the nose. Exotic spices, too, and a sweet whirl of caramel, toffee, and fudge... The complex aroma is rounded off by a hint of leather and a twist of hazelnut."

The reporters tasted the whiskey neat first, in order to appreciate the smoothness of the distillate and full flavor contribution at its original strength.

"First of all you get those spices, bit of black pepper, then you get the fruit... bit of blackcurrant, berries. Hint of anise, touch of ginger, and then that nutty flavor. Toasted oak and a hint of caramel," explained Kevin O'Gorman.

Distilled water, which has been delivered all the way from the Degourney River in Midleton, is then added to open up the flavors and aromas. In the case of this whiskey, it becomes more fruity, again those toffee fudge notes.

Three bottles of this year’s release will be sold through Midleton's online members' club 1825 Room via a ballot system.

The remaining bottles will only available to purchase from certain retailers including Brown Thomas, James Fox and Celtic Whiskey Shop in Ireland along with Harrods and Harvey Nichols in the UK.

In addition, Adare Manor and Ashford Castle in Ireland will offer enthusiasts the opportunity to purchase a glass of the whiskey.