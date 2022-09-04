The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann will return to Mullingar next year, event organizers confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Mullingar hosted the Fleadh last month and proved a roaring success, drawing more than 500,000 visitors to the town over the course of the week-long festival.

The Westmeath town was named as the host for next year's Fleadh following a meeting of the ard-chomhairle at Cultúrlann na hÉireann in Monkstown, County Dublin, on Saturday afternoon.

Wexford Town and Belfast had also submitted applications to host the iconic festival.

Joe Connaire, Cathaoirleach (chairperson) of the Fleadh Executive Committee, said the Fleadh would "showcase Ireland's Hidden Heartlands to a global audience.

"Today’s news is a testament to the Comhaltas volunteer committee, with the support of Westmeath County Council, and the passion that was collectively brought to make this year’s Fleadh a resounding success and an unforgettable one," Connaire said in a statement.

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2023 will take place between August 6-14.

Last month's festival, which ran from July 31-August 7, was the first Fleadh Cheoil to take place since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Fleadh returned to the streets of Mullingar for the first time since 1963 and proved a massive hit with locals and visitors alike.

Local star and former One Direction member Niall Horan was seen enjoying the festivities along with Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, with both singers taking part in an impromptu session in a local pub.

The festival also featured several emotional tributes to murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, who was killed while out running in broad daylight in Tullamore, County Offaly, last January.

A noted musician, Murphy had attended the Fleadh and performed at the Willie Clancy Music Festival.