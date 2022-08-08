The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann paid a touching tribute to murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy on Saturday evening with a heartbreaking video that aired on TG4.

Murphy was killed on January 12 while out for a run in broad daylight in Tullamore, Co Offaly, sparking shock and anger throughout the country.

Tens of thousands of people attended vigils for the 23-year-old in the days following her death, while a number of tributes were paid during the Fleadh over the past week in honor of her love of music.

Ashling was a talented musician who regularly attended the Fleadh and performed at the Willie Clancy Music Festival.

TG4 and the Fleadh put together a special video dedicated to the murdered schoolteacher, which aired on the Irish-language channel on Saturday evening.

The video featured clips of Ashling playing music in addition to an interview with family members at their home in Offaly.

"It was rare we missed out on Willie Clancy Music Festival, every summer we always tried to make it down there - and then back up for the Fleadh," her sister Amy said.

"When Ashling passed away, the support we've had from our band (Ballyboy Ceoltas) was phenomenal. I don't think there are words to thank them. It's a huge void," she added.

The video ended with a performance from the Ballyboy group, with both Amy and Ashling's father Raymond taking part.

TG4's coverage of the Fleadh on Saturday evening ended with a special performance of "Sweet Sixteen" in honor of Ashling.

In ómós d'Ashling Murphy, múinteoir agus bean chumasach ar chuile bhealach a d'imigh uainn gan choinne.

Anocht ar #Fleadh2022 rinne muid ceiliúradh uirthi agus ar an mbean a bhí mar cheoltóir den scoth. Mo cheol thú Ashling. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/4rzfAPfQ9Q — TG4TV 🎶🪕🎷🥁🎻🎺🎤 (@TG4TV) August 6, 2022