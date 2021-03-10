For IrishCentral readers in the US who have yet to follow up on their dreams of learning Gaeilge (Irish), we thought we’d get you started off for St Patrick's Day with these top phrases and terms that will help you in your first Seachtain na Gaeilge conversations.

If you want to learn more about how you can learn Irish in the US, look below!

Top Bliain na Gaeilge phrases:

1. Is mise … :

Is mish-uh

I’m …

2. Táim ag foghlaim na Gaeilge:

Tawm eg fowlim na Gwaol-geh

I’m learning Irish.

3. Céard í an Ghaeilge ar:

Kerd ee an Gwaol-geh air

What is the Irish for …?

4. An féidir leat labhairt níos moille, le do thoil?:

An fayd-jur laawirt niece mwi-leh, le do hull?

An you speak slower please?

5. Tá Gaeilge agam:

Taw Gwaol-geh ahgum.

I have Irish.

6. Ní chainteoir líofa mé:

Knee kine-tour lee-o-fah may

I’m not a fluent speaker.

7. An bhfuil Gaeilge agat?:

An will Gwaol-geh ahgut?

Do you have Irish?

8. Bím ag foghlaim na Gaeilge ar líne:

Bee-um eg fowlim na Gwaol-geh air lee-nuh

I learn Irish online.

9. Bím ag freastal ar ranganna Gaeilge:

Bee-um eg fras-tal air wrong-anna Gwaol-geh.

I attend Irish classes.

10. Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam:

Tear gone tanga, tear gone an-im (pronounce these like they are in English e.g. tear - crying a tear.)

A country without a language is a country without a soul.

Another way to learn Irish:

If you’re looking to start classes from scratch, brush up on what you know or are looking for further ways to practice, you can find more info on how to do so in our guide to learning the Irish language for free.

Or check out our Facebook live on the Irish language and leave us any further questions you may have in the comments section, below.

Always wanted to learn Irish? Get all your questions answered in our special Irish language discussion. Leave us your questions below! Posted by IrishCentral.com on Dé Máirt, 4 Aibreán 2017

Will you be celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge? Let us know how in the comments section, below.

* Originally published in January 2018.