Have you ever wondered how to text in the Irish language?
Thankfully Conradh na Gaelige, the democratic forum for the Irish-speaking community, shared Irish language versions of some of the most frequently used 'text speak.'
Speaking to Newstalk’s Breakfast show Aodhan O’Dea, of Conradh na Gaelige, gave a list of popular Irish translations of modern phrases. Here are just some of the phrases mentioned by O'Dea:
- LMFAO (laughing my ass off)- ABMTAG (Ag briseadh mo thóin ag gáire)
- LOL (laugh out loud)- GOA (gáire ós árd)
- ROFL (rolling round the floor laughing) - RTUG Rolladh timpeall an urlair ag gáire
- OMG (Oh my God) - OMD (Ó Mo Dhia)
- YOLO (You Only Live Once) – NASAA (Níl ach saol amháin agat)
- Skank- Striapach/ Striap
- Totes (Totally) - Cinnte Winnte
- Whatevs (Whatever) - Cadever
- Soz (Sorry)- Brónsies
- Tnks (Thanks) - Grma- Go raibh maith agat
- Tn (Tonight) - An8- Anocht
- Wer r u? (Where are you?) - Cá wil 2?- Cá bhfuil tú?
Irish continues to be a language many people connect to and feel passionate about. In June an ambitious five-year plan was launched to create new jobs and protest Irish language communities in Gaeltacht regions throughout Ireland.
Irish language speaker Ciara Ní É shared this handy YouTube video about Irish language text abbreviations:
* Originally published in 2012. Updated in 2021.
