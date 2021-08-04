Have you ever wondered how to text in the Irish language?

Thankfully Conradh na Gaelige, the democratic forum for the Irish-speaking community, shared Irish language versions of some of the most frequently used 'text speak.'

Speaking to Newstalk’s Breakfast show Aodhan O’Dea, of Conradh na Gaelige, gave a list of popular Irish translations of modern phrases. Here are just some of the phrases mentioned by O'Dea:

LMFAO (laughing my ass off)- ABMTAG (Ag briseadh mo thóin ag gáire)

LOL (laugh out loud)- GOA (gáire ós árd)

ROFL (rolling round the floor laughing) - RTUG Rolladh timpeall an urlair ag gáire

OMG (Oh my God) - OMD (Ó Mo Dhia)

YOLO (You Only Live Once) – NASAA (Níl ach saol amháin agat)

Skank- Striapach/ Striap

Totes (Totally) - Cinnte Winnte

Whatevs (Whatever) - Cadever

Soz (Sorry)- Brónsies

Tnks (Thanks) - Grma- Go raibh maith agat

Tn (Tonight) - An8- Anocht

Wer r u? (Where are you?) - Cá wil 2?- Cá bhfuil tú?

Irish continues to be a language many people connect to and feel passionate about. In June an ambitious five-year plan was launched to create new jobs and protest Irish language communities in Gaeltacht regions throughout Ireland.

Irish language speaker Ciara Ní É shared this handy YouTube video about Irish language text abbreviations:

* Originally published in 2012. Updated in 2021.