Gaeilge phrases for beginners:

1. Is mise … :

Is mish-uh

I’m …

2. Táim ag foghlaim na Gaeilge:

Tawm eg fowlim na Gwaol-geh

I’m learning Irish.

3. Céard í an Ghaeilge ar:

Kerd ee an Gwaol-geh air

What is the Irish for …?

4. An féidir leat labhairt níos moille, le do thoil?:

An fayd-jur laawirt niece mwi-leh, le do hull?

An you speak slower please?

5. Tá Gaeilge agam:

Taw Gwaol-geh ahgum.

I have Irish.

6. Ní chainteoir líofa mé:

Knee kine-tour lee-o-fah may

I’m not a fluent speaker.

7. An bhfuil Gaeilge agat?:

An will Gwaol-geh ahgut?

Do you have Irish?

8. Bím ag foghlaim na Gaeilge ar líne:

Bee-um eg fowlim na Gwaol-geh air lee-nuh

I learn Irish online.

9. Bím ag freastal ar ranganna Gaeilge:

Bee-um eg fras-tal air wrong-anna Gwaol-geh.

I attend Irish classes.

10. Tír gan teanga, tír gan anam:

Tear gone tanga, tear gone an-im (pronounce these like they are in English e.g. tear - crying a tear.)

A country without a language is a country without a soul.

