"Faithful Departed" is now available to stream for free on the Irish Film Institute's IFI Archive Player.

This short documentary draws on the photographs of Robert French from the William Lawrence Collection held in Ireland's National Library.

The photos illustrate Dublin in 1904, which served as the backdrop for James Joyce’s "Ulysses."

Directed in 1968 by renowned drama and documentary maker Kieran Hickey, the film traces Joyce’s childhood and adolescence, his meeting with Nora Barnacle on June 10th, 1904, and the highways and byways which Leopold Bloom wandered through on June 16th, 1904.

The music in the film references some of Joyce’s favorite songs, many of which appear in Ulysses.

"The Faithful Departed" is a part of the Joyce on Film Collection at The Irish Film Institute.

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The Irish Film Institute's Joyce on Film collection

The IFI presents a selection of short films preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive in celebration of James Joyce – the man and his literature.

Joyce, himself a regular and passionate cinema-goer, managed the Volta, one of Ireland’s first dedicated cinemas, for a short time when it opened its doors in December 1909. His work has inspired feature-length films by directors such as Joseph Strick, Mary Ellen Bute, John Huston, and Sean Walsh.

Here, we look at short films in a program that includes live-action, animation, documentary, and newsreel, and attests to the various creative ways in which filmmakers respond to Joyce’s literary genius.

"The Faithful Departed" is published with kind permission from Barry Lyons and Patrick Duffner, and thanks to the Irish Film Institute (IFI), with whom IrishCentral has partnered up to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collection entails. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

To watch more historic Irish footage, visit the IFI Archive Player, the Irish Film Institute’s virtual viewing room that provides audiences around the globe free, instant access to Irish heritage preserved in the IFI Irish Film Archive. Irish Culture from the last century is reflected through documentaries, animation, adverts, amateur footage, feature films, and much more. You can also download the IFI Archive Player App for free on iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

IrishCentral has partnered up with the IFI to bring you a taste of what their remarkable collections entail. You can find all IrishCentral articles and videos from the IFI here.

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* This article was originally published in 2024 and updated in June 2026.