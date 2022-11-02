Florence Pugh has revealed she thought about moving to Ireland after filming "The Wonder" in Wicklow last year.

On the red carpet for the film's premiere at The Lighthouse in Smithfield, Dublin last week, the British actress said she loved Ireland so much she even considered relocating, reports Sunday World.

"There’s a reason why we’ve come back smiling, and it’s because of this place and its people,” said the 26-year-old.

"The Wonder," a Gothic drama set in the Irish midlands in the 1800s, was shot in Wicklow last year.

“Ireland, honestly, I was thinking about moving there. I absolutely loved living there,” said Pugh.

"The people are - there's nothing like their hospitality. I truly, truly enjoyed every second of it."

"The Midsommar" actress marked her arrival in Dublin ahead of the premiere by sharing a photo of a round of Guinness pints to her Instagram story. She captioned the pic of three half-consumed pints with “’Ello, ‘ello Dublin.”

In "The Wonder," Pugh plays English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright who is sent to observe an 11-year-old girl (played by Anna O’Donnell). The young girl claims to have not eaten for months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven." When the small town becomes a tourist spot for pilgrims, Lib is determined to unearth the truth.

The film is based on the 2016 novel by Irish writer Emma Donoghue, whose 2010 novel "Room" was made into an Oscar-winning film. The story was inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of “fasting girls."

The period thriller is directed by Sebastián Lelio.

"The Wonder" will premiere in select Irish and U.S. cinemas on November 2 and will be globally available to stream on Netflix starting November 16.