Westlife has announced its first-ever North American shows, which will take place around St. Patrick's Day in March 2024.

"FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, we're performing live in North America!" the iconic Irish pop band announced today, Monday, August 14.

"We're bringing Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick’s Day Special to Toronto, Boston, New York, and Chicago in March 2024."

Westlife will be performing at Toronto’s Meridian Hall on March 13, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 14, New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on March 16, and Chicago’s Chicago Theatre on March 18.

Tickets for Westlife's North American tour will be available from 10 am this Friday, August 18.

Westlife also announced on Monday that they will be making their American television debut on Monday, August 21 on Good Morning America.

"North America, we can't wait to see you!" the group said. "It’s gonna be EPIC."

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, we're performing live in North America! We're bringing Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St.... Posted by Westlife on Monday, August 14, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Who is Westlife?

Formed in Dublin in 1998, Westlife is an Irish pop band featuring Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, and Shane Filan. Brian McFadden also a member until he exited in 2004.

The group, which disbanded in 2012 and reformed in 2018, has sold more than 50 million albums and has achieved 14 number-one singles and 26 top-ten songs.

Westlife's number-one hits in Ireland include "Swear It Again," "If I Let You Go," "Flying Without Wings," "I Have a Dream" / "Seasons in the Sun," "My Love," "Uptown Girl," "Queen of My Heart," "Unbreakable," "Tonight" / "Miss You Nights," "Mandy," "You Raise Me Up," and "The Rose."

In 2000, Westlife famously featured on Mariah Carey's "Against All Odds."

Outside of Ireland, Westlife enjoyed chart success with their songs "I Lay My Love on You" and "When You're Looking Like That."

Westlife announced its 2024 North American tour dates in the midst of its "Wild Dreams" tour, which will head to South Africa, Taipei, and Macao in November.