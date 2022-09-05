The award-winning feature documentary ‘Vicky’, about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, will be released in cinemas on Friday, October 7.

The Limerick native is credited with making Ireland's CervicalCheck scandal public knowledge. She was wrongly told a cervical smear test she had in 2011 was normal and was not diagnosed with cancer until 2014.

The “false negative” was uncovered during a retrospective audit and was relayed to her doctor in 2016. However, Phelan wasn't informed for another 15 months.

In 2018, she was awarded a €2.5m settlement by the High Court in a case taken against the US laboratory that carried out the test.

It later emerged that more than 200 other women diagnosed with cancer may have missed out on earlier medical intervention.

On the steps of Ireland's High Court in 2018, Phelan gave a memorable address on the cervical cancer debacle, one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history.

‘Vicky’ is described as a “profound and intimate journey into not only Vicky’s fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women but also her own personal fight to stay alive”.

The documentary, which was directed by Sasha King, was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Award at the festival, reports The Limerick Post.

‘Vicky’ is a Princess Pictures production produced by Sasha King, Bill Snodgrass, and Vicky Phelan with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. Executive producers are Martina Niland, and Lesley McKimm for Screen Ireland.