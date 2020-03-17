The Narrowbacks are going to close out St. Patrick's Day 2020 with a live stream concert at 9 pm EST.

The Narrowbacks, an Irish American rock group based out of New York, are joining in on the St. Patrick's Day live stream party right now!

The Narrowbacks take their name from the disparaging term often used against Irish Americans, which is meant to describe “a person of slight build who is unfit for hard labor.”

The group says they’re “the brainchild of a future banker and drop out bartender” that came together “after some late night sing songs, a couple whiskeys, and a few lost jobs.

“If Joe Strummer, Shane MacGowan and Bruce Springsteen survived a drinking session through the 5 boroughs, the hangover would be called The Narrowbacks.”

Since their humble inception, the band has gone on to share stages with the likes of Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Black 47, The Rubberbandits, The Mighty Stef, Derek Warfield and the Young Wolfetones, The Dublin City Ramblers, The Whistlin' Donkeys, and The Mahones.

They’ve released “Fire It Up” (2013), “The After Hours - EP” (2015), “Arrogance & Ignorance” (2016), and “By Hook or by Crook” (2019) all of which feature both traditional and original music.

The Narrowbacks were scheduled to perform a special St. Patrick’s Day show at New York City’s famed Bowery Ballroom on March 17, but, like so many other Irish and Irish American acts this year, they were forced to cancel in the face of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Tunes: Blackbird/Sally Gardens/MacArthur Road live at Bowery Ballroom Tunes: Blackbird/Sally Gardens/MacArthur Road live at Bowery Ballroom Publiée par The Narrowbacks sur Lundi 22 juillet 2019

The group moved their St. Patrick’s Day show to Keane’s Pub, located in the Irish enclave of Woodlawn in the Bronx, which is owned by the group's frontman Seamus Keane. However, they were again forced to cancel after Mayor de Blasio announced that all New York City bars must be closed indefinitely from 8 pm on March 16.

Taking a cue from Dropkick Murphys, The Narrowbacks decided to treat their diehard fans to a St. Patrick's Day concert via live stream over on Facebook.

Make sure to give The Narrowbacks a follow over on Spotify: