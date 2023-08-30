Irish Americans Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon have teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver for the limited Spotify podcast series "Strike Force Five."

Announcing the new podcast on August 29, Spotify said that in May, the hosts of five major late-night talk shows in the US had an idea: to meet every week to discuss the complexities behind the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

What ensued was a series of hilarious and compelling conversations.

Now, Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers, and Oliver have teamed up with Spotify for an all-new limited-series podcast, "Strike Force Five," so fans can listen in on these once-private chats.

The hosts, Spotify says, bring their unique insights, opinions, and humor to the show as they navigate the Hollywood strikes and beyond.

Launching August 30 and available across most major podcast platforms, the "Strike Force Five" series will run for at least twelve episodes, with each host serving as a rotating moderator.

Late night unite! Your new favorite podcast Strike Force Five premieres tomorrow with all of our proceeds going to staff and crew affected by the ongoing writers strike. Check it out on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/PQVgLEiftN — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) August 29, 2023

Spotify noted that all proceeds received by the hosts from "Strike Force Five" will go to out-of-work staff from the hosts’ respective shows, including "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

The series will be hosted on Spotify’s Megaphone, with Spotify as the exclusive sales partner. "Strike Force Five" will be supported by Mint Mobile and Diageo (Aviation American Gin, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Casamigos, and Ketel One Vodka), who were first to come aboard to support the show as co-presenting sponsors.

You can listen to the first episode of "Strike Force Five," titled "Five Late Night Hosts Talk at the Same Time for the First Time," here: