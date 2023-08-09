Cillian Murphy, star of the hit movie "Oppenheimer," proudly hails from Cork and co-founded the Sounds from a Safe Harbour music festival, running this year in Cork City from September 7 - 10.

All eyes are currently on Murphy for his powerful portrayal of the “father of the atomic bomb” in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster "Oppenheimer."

Murphy, the much-lauded Cork actor who now lives in Dublin, is also a talented and passionate musician. In fact, as a teenager, Murphy had a band that was offered a record deal, but when things didn’t work out, he turned his attention to acting.

However, Murphy didn’t leave his love of music behind and went on to co-found the Sounds from a Safe Harbour biennial festival of music, dance, art, theatre, and conversation, which takes place in Cork City this year, September 7 - 10.

The festival has a particular focus on new works, collaborations, and shared experiences.

Among the artists performing at Sounds from a Safe Harbour are Chicago band Wilco, Bonny Light Horseman with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, and Crash Ensemble, Ireland’s leading new music ensemble who play adventurous, ground-breaking, contemporary music.

Additionally, the Irish premiere of Murphy's short film "All of this Unreal Time" will be hosted at Triskel Christchurch on September 8, followed by Q&A session with members of the creative team.

Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour music festival is one more reason to visit Co Cork.

Cork City is full of attitude and famously considers itself to be the real capital of Ireland. A visit there should take in historic Cork City Gaol and Elizabeth Fort where the turbulent history of the city will be revealed.

Foodies should not miss the English Market, a delicious den of traditional and exotic food specialties. Pair it with a visit to the Franciscan Well Brewery to taste craft lager, ale, stout and wheat beers, as well as various tipples from micro-breweries all around the world.

Cork Jazz Festival (October 26-30) presents a stellar line-up of top musicians while visitors to the city also have the chance to make their own music by ringing the Shandon bells at St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Beyond the city, County Cork offers stunning scenery, picturesque towns, and fascinating heritage attractions. In Cobh, you can discover strong connections to the Titanic, while the 17th-century Bantry House and garden overlooking Bantry Bay is a delight to explore.

For more from Tourism Ireland, click here and to find out more about the Safe Harbour music festival visit SoundsFromASafeHarbour.com.