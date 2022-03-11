The Sound of Ireland pop-up radio station is amplifying the best of Irish with music, culture, and more this March.

Every year the world turns green in celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, including the radio as The Sound of Ireland pop-up radio station launches today, March 11.

Good morning! We are live on 105.2FM in #Dublin online & on smart speaker to March 18th. Listen for the best of #Irish #music #culture Irish trailblazers, top destinations, our language and more! Share what YOU love about Ireland 💚https://t.co/hBUnMW3HOa #Ireland #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/3k3U28Znby — The Sound of Ireland (@soundofireland) March 11, 2022

Broadcasting online and on FM in Dublin from March 11th to 18th, The Sound of Ireland will celebrate Ireland's national holiday with Ireland and the world and will amplify the best of Irish business, culture, tourism, and music. The week's content will include stories on food, people, comedy to name just a few. The aim is to celebrate the best of Irish every hour during St. Patrick's week.

Listeners will enjoy a soundtrack of top Irish music and hear the incredible stories of Irish trailblazers who have changed the worlds of music, sport, literature, and science. Dive into Ireland's history and language and hear the voices of the Irish diaspora who have spread the best of Irish all around the world.

The Sound of Ireland aims to support local and celebrate the best of Irish this St Patrick’s week. Spokesperson Ann Marie Walsh is looking forward to the launch of this new initiative “We are so excited to share ‘The Sound of Ireland’ with the Irish at home and the Irish diaspora dotted across the globe. As people around the world celebrate our national holiday, we will broadcast fantastic Irish music and share stories and programs showcasing the best of the Irish.

‘The Sound of Ireland’ – a radio station to celebrate our national holiday in Ireland.

For more information visit thesoundofireland.com.