The Irish a the biggest cinema-goers in Europe (obviously not in 2020, the year of COVID), and the Irish are also world-renowned for their musical talent.

Massive fans of the movies and Irish music we know that's often a film's soundtrack as well as the plot that stays with you long after you've left the theatre. We trawled through our favorite movies and choose our favorite Irish music from the movies.

You can check out our Spotify playlist here:

Read more: Matt Damon's COVID-19 "fairytale" in Dublin, calls Irish doctor PM "badass"

The Departed (2006) - Shipping Up To Boston, by The Dropkick Murphys

The Dropkick Murphy’s are an American Irish Celtic Punk band and their song “Shipping Up to Boson” featured heavily in The Departed. You can't deny that his song will get your blood pumping and continues to be used often in soundtracks and at Fighting Irish events.

Once (2007) - Falling Slowly, by Glen Hansard

This Oscar winner song has become truly iconic along with the beautiful feel-good movie. This John Carney directed indie-movie, starring Hansard and ‎Markéta Irglová is a modern Irish classic.

Killing Bono (2011) - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For, by U2

Killing Bono is a comedy movie, based on the memoir of Neil McCormick and it will have you on the ground laughing. As the title suggests U2 features heavily. The movie stars Ben Barnes and Irish star Robert Sheehan alongside Pete Postlethwaite, who sadly died three months before its release.

Brooklyn (2015) - Casadh an tSúgáin (Twisting the Rope), a traditional song performed by Iarla Ó Lionáird

Starring Saoirse Ronan, this romantic historic drama, based of the novel by Colm Toibín was internationally massive. One scene and song stands out for us and that's the performance of Iarla Ó Lionáird, who plays Frankie Doran, a poor workingman who sings the traditional song "Casadh an tSúgáin" (Twisting the Rope) during Christmas dinner at a soup kitchen. We think you'll agree it is stunning.

Read more: Listen to this group of Irish men sing a hauntingly beautiful song

Wind that Shakes the Barley (2006) - Óró, sé do bheatha 'bhaile (welcome home), performed by The Dubliners

The Wind That Shakes the Barley is a 2006 war drama film directed by Ken Loach, set during the Irish War of Independence (1919–1921) and the Irish Civil War (1922–1923). This beloved and harrowing move features the traditional Irish song which came to be known as a rebel song.

Michael Collins (1996) - Macushla, performed by Frank Patterson and Johnny McCormack

Michael Collins is a 1996 biographical period drama film written and directed by Neil Jordan and starring Liam Neeson as Michael Collins, the Irish patriot and revolutionary who died in the Irish Civil War.

The name of this particularly moving song is a transliteration of the Irish "mo chuisle", meaning "my pulse" as used in the phrase a chuisle mo chroí, which means "pulse of my heart".

Live By The Night (2017) - Arsonist’s Lullaby, by Hozier

While the Ben Affleck movie wasn't among the critic's favorites this song, Arsonist's Lullaby, by Wicklow man Hozier was a great choice. The moving track even provided a dramatic backdrop to the movies' trailer.

LISTEN: Bono picks his 40 favorite Irish songs