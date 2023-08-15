Sinéad O'Connor had reportedly been in discussions about which actresses she would have liked to play her role in a movie based on her 2021 memoir "Rememberings."

"Sinéad was keen to explore making her memoir into her film and she had a raft of ideas about how it would look on screen," a source recently told The Sun.

"She had a huge amount of respect for Demi [Moore] and thought Niamh [Algar] was a real rising star after she saw her in her TV series 'The Virtues'.

“Sinéad, too, thought Saoirse [Ronan] was fierce and loved her from her film 'Brooklyn' in 2015 when she played an Irish migrant.”

The source added: “Her early ideas for the film saw her leaning towards a triptych-style film, featuring three different actresses which would fit with a satirical reference to the Catholic Church’s father, son and Holy Ghost.

“It was clear Sinéad had given real thought to the biopic and seemed keen to get involved in the script.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

O'Connor's family confirmed on July 26 that the 56-year-old Irish musician, who had recently been living in London, had passed away.

London's Metropolitan Police confirmed afterward that the death was not being treated as suspicious. An autopsy was carried out to determine a medical cause of death, but the conclusion will only be disclosed to the public if an inquest is opened into her death.

On August 8, thousands of people turned out in Bray, Co Wicklow for O'Connor's funeral procession.

Her eulogy said O'Connor "suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was laid to rest in Deansgrange Cemetery in Dublin.

Tributes to O'Connor have been widespread in the wake of her death.