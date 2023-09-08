Saoirse Ronan, the Co Carlow-raised four-time Oscar nominee, is stunning as usual on the cover of the October 2023 "Icons" edition of Harper's Bazaar UK.

Ronan, who was prohibited "from promoting or even naming any studio TV or movie projects, past or present" in line with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, opened up about the influence of Irish women during the newly published interview.

Ronan recounted during the interview how when filming in Scotland last year, she joined all of the women in the cast and crew for a skinny dip in the sea at dawn.

"When we got out, we talked and talked, butt-naked," Ronan said.

"It was so beautiful.

"It was a full moon that night and there was this strong female energy around us all day.

"And that’s quite magical, because... women can practically kill each other. We can be the worst.

"But when you’ve got other women in your corner, they will defend you like nothing else.

"If you have that – which I’ve always had from my mother – you carry it with you your whole life."

Regarding the influence of Irish women in her life, Ronan added: "Think of Sinéad [O’Connor], of Sharon [Horgan], everyone who was around in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, who just didn’t give a f--k and moved away from the template that had been set.

"There’s been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense – physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially – how unbelievably brave.

"What incredible stock to come from. I don’t take that for granted at all."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ronan expressed her desire to get behind the camera and try her hand at directing, while also mentioning that she would like to pursue more comedic roles.

Overall, she explains: "Because I am not, in my mind, a very intellectual person, I decide which jobs to do based on emotion– how I respond to the character, how delicious I find the dialogue."

She added: "It’s become so important that we have a nice time, that it’s fun, and people work hard – but not to the extent it becomes toxic and overbearing."

Ronan's cover interview with Harper's Bazaar UK comes not long after the trailer for her latest film "Foe," co-starring fellow Irish Oscar nominee Paul Mescal, dropped.