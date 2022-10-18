Ryan Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer" has become Netflix's second most popular English-language show, surpassing Shonda Rhimes' period romance series "Bridgerton" in viewership.

The biographical limited series stars Evan Peters as notorious cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer who was known as the Milwaukee Cannibal and murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991 - including many young, gay African Americans.

Murphy's TV drama, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," topped Netflix's English TV List for the third week in a row, with 205.33M hours viewed, the streamer said on October 11.

The limited series is now Netflix’s second most popular English language series of all time (701.37M) behind "Stranger Things 4" (1.35 Bn hours viewed) after just three weeks.

"Dahmer" has replaced "Bridgerton" season 2 in the second spot of Netflix's top 10 most popular TV (English) based on hours viewed in their first 28 days.

Both "Bridgerton" season one and two are right behind "Dahmer," having racked up more than 600,000 hours viewed in their first 28 days.

On Friday, October 14, "Dahmer" slipped to number two on Netflix's daily chart of most watched series when it was overtaken by another Ryan Murphy-produced show, "The Watcher."

"Bridgerton," which stars Galway girl Nicola Coughlan, is described by Netflix as "romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted."

Back in May, Netflix said that production on "Bridgerton" season three would resume in the summer months.

In September, Coughlan shared a teaser for "Bridgerton" season three on Instagram, saying "a tiny taste before you get the whole delicious dish."

Only time will tell if the third installment of the hugely popular period piece can trump Murphy's "Dahmer."

