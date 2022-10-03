"The Wonder," a Gothic Irish drama starring Florence Pugh, will be released on Netflix following a limited theatrical run next month.

"The Wonder" will be in select theaters in the US from November 2, before landing on US Netflix on November 16 at 3:00 am EST. It will later be available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland from December 7.

The period thriller, which is directed by Sebastián Lelio, is based on the acclaimed 2016 novel by Irish writer Emma Donoghue, whose 2010 novel "Room" was made into an Oscar-winning film.

According to a synopsis for "The Wonder," the story takes place in rural Ireland in 1862, thirteen years after the Great Famine.

In the film, Pugh plays the role of English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright, who is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination of an 11-year-old girl. The young girl, played by Anna O’Donnell, claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven." As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

The psychological drama, which is inspired by the 19th-century phenomenon of “fasting girls," was filmed in Co Wicklow last year.

Additional casting includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne, and Ciaran Hinds.

The screenplay was co-written by Lelio, Donoghue, and Alice Birch. Andrew Lowe and Ed Guiney produced the film for Irish production company Element Pictures alongside Tessa Ross and Juliette Howell for House Productions. Danny Cohen, Len Blavatnik, and Donoghue signed on as executive producers, reports Variety.

“The Wonder” was developed with the support of Screen Ireland and Access Entertainment.

"The Wonder" had its world premiere last month at the Telluride Film Festival, according to Deadline.