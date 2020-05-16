Roma Downey says her Irish wolfhound Ruby brings her “so much joy and comfort.”

Downey, a native of Co Derry, frequently shares pictures and videos of her Irish wolfhounds on her social media accounts.

In honor of National Dog Day in August last year, Downey shared this heartwarming video about her rescue pet Ruby:

'My Dog Ruby,' Roma Downey Shares Heartwarming Rescue Story I remember the first day I met my dog, Ruby. She has filled my life with so much joy, looking back I don't know how I ever lived life without her. Sending my Ruby all my love on this #nationaldogday! Do you recall the first day you met your fur baby? #Dogust Publiée par Roma Downey sur Lundi 26 août 2019

“When I first met her, I knew that she had been through a lot and that she needed extra love,” Downey says of Ruby, who was in two foster homes before finding her way to Downey.

“I wanted to give her the home that she needed so she could feel safe.”

Indeed, Downey has gone on to give Ruby a loving home, as evidenced in her many social media posts about her beloved pet:

It's a dogs life at the beach ! My three irish wolfhounds Archie , Ruby and Maggie ! Check out these gentle giants  pic.twitter.com/hOUnxTrOHb — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) June 20, 2015

A wee woman and a big dog on Malibu beach ☘️#irishwolfhound #ilovemydog pic.twitter.com/KzT1SNUo6O — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) August 24, 2019

My dog Ruby does a great pigeon impersonation !! Have a listen  #irishwolfhound #dog pic.twitter.com/vwzTvdzhHe — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) April 9, 2019

*Originally published September 2019