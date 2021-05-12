Riverdance: The Animated Adventure will debut on Sky Cinema and NOW in Ireland and the UK on May 28.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, a Sky Original, promises to bring the spirit and excitement of Irish dance to a new family audience when it debuts later this month.

The Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance, one of the most successful theatrical productions of all time, originated as an interval performance act during the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest and celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. To be faithful to its roots, Riverdance: The Animated Adventure features the dancers’ incredible craft and skill by utilizing motion capture of their performances to create the animated dancing in the film.

In Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, an Irish boy named Keegan (Sam Hardy) and a Spanish girl named Moya (Hannah Herman Cortes) journey into the mythical world of the legendary Megaloceros Giganteus, who teach them to appreciate Riverdance as a celebration of life.

The film boasts an impressive lineup of Irish voice actors, including Aisling Bea, Pierce Brosnan, Brendan Gleeson, John Kavanagh, and Pauline McLynn.

The film also stars Lilly Singh and Jermaine Fowler and features a brand-new single by Ireland’s musical sensation, Lyra.

The film is co-produced by Aniventure and River Productions and will be available in the UK and Ireland exclusively on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW on May 28.

Moya Doherty, originating producer of Riverdance and, with Peter and Adam Nagle, produced the Riverdance Animation, said: “This beautiful story brings Riverdance into a new and exciting phase, one which will allow families to enjoy the spectacle together.

"It reinforces the deep connection of Riverdance to Irish culture both at home and across the globe, and one which introduces Riverdance to a new, young audience many of whom will be experiencing Riverdance for the first time.”

Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK & Ireland comments: “Riverdance has been a cultural phenomenon across the world for more than twenty-five years.

"This magical animated adventure brings the spirit of Riverdance to life for a new generation and Sky Cinema customers are going to love it!”

Dave Rosenbaum, Director of Riverdance: The Animated Adventure, adds: “This transcendent entertainment is what makes Riverdance a unique and exciting source for an animated feature.

"Our film celebrates the power of music and dance in new, unexpected ways. It illustrates the richness of Ireland’s history, nature, and people. And it brings to the screen an original world full of comedy and drama, drawn from our imagination.”

Check out the trailer for Riverdance: The Animated Adventure here:

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure will be available in the UK and Ireland exclusively on Sky Cinema and streaming service NOW on May 28.

