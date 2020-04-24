Walking on Cars, Hermitage Green, and The Saw Doctors are among the performers lined up for today's virtual concert in support of Pieta House.

Pieta, a suicide and self-harm prevention charity in Ireland, will be going live online today, April 25. with 12 Irish performers for its “Concert of Hope” to raise much-needed funds for its mission.

Pieta will be live streaming its concert from 5 pm Irish time (that’s 12 pm New York time, 11 am Chicago time, and 9 am Los Angeles time!) The live feed will be coming from Pieta's Facebook page, and it'll also be carried here on IrishCentral and on our Facebook page as part of the IrishCentral Happy Hour series.

Acts for today's concert include Walking on Cars, Hermitage Green, Brian Kennedy, The Saw Doctors, Riptide Movement, Paddy Casey, Ryan Sheridan, The Stunning & The Walls, Don Mescall, Ross Breen, The 4 of us, as well as Aslan’s Christy Dignam and his daughter, Kiera.

Pieta are asking people who are in the position to do so to consider making a donation to support the charity's ongoing fundraising efforts.

The ‘Concert of Hope’ fundraiser is part of Pieta’s wider Darkness into Light “Sunrise” appeal, supported by Electric Ireland. Taking place at 5:30 am (Irish time) on May 9th, the appeal asks people to share a sunrise moment using #DIL2020 and donating at DarknessIntoLight.ie.

About Pieta

Pieta has three core services: prevention, intervention, and postvention.

Prevention is awareness and resilience building, primarily delivered through the provision of tailored training. The Intervention service delivers one to one therapy sessions to clients who attend having attempted suicide, who are thinking about suicide or who are engaging in self-harm. The postvention services involve supporting people and families that have been bereaved by suicide. This service provides physiological, emotional, and practical help to people who are bereaved. All services are supported by the 24/7 crisis helpline.

Pieta is a Triple Locked member of the Charities Institute Ireland (CII), the body formed from the merger of ICTR and Fundraising Ireland in 2016. This means that our board formally adopts and monitors compliance with the Guidelines for Organisations on Fundraising from the Public, the Governance Code for the Community and Voluntary sector.

Pieta employs over 270 therapists and administrative staff across 15 centers in Ireland to provide free 24/7 counseling services and support for those who are at the risk of suicide, engaging in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide

For further information about Pieta and its services, visit www.pieta.ie

How to contact Pieta

To avail of Pieta services in Ireland, which are free of charge, please visit Pieta's website for all center contact details. Pieta provides 24/7 support in Ireland – if you are suicidal, self-harming, or bereaved you can contact Pieta 24/7 via the Freephone helpline on 1800 247 247, you can also text HELP to 51444 (standard message rates apply).

Learn more about Pieta on its Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and website.

