Irish actors Pierce Brosnan and Gabriel Byrne will star with Helena Bonham Carter in "Four Letters of Love."

Polly Steele will direct the film, "Four Letters of Love" starring Pierce Brosnan, Gabriel Byrne, and Helena Bonham. The movie is described as a “lyrical and deeply romantic Irish story."

The trio of actors will play trio the parents of two lovers, portrayed by rising stars Fionn O’Shea ("Normal People") and Ann Skelly ("The Nevers" ).

According to the synopsis of the film, "Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. That is as sure as the sky is blue and the sea is ever-changing. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart."

The film is an adaptation of Niall Williams' international bestselling novel, which was first published in 1997 and has since been translated into more than 30 languages. Williams adapted his novel for the upcoming movie.

"Four Letters of Love" is a Genesius Pictures, AX1 Films and Port Pictures production, reports Newsbreak.

The film is produced by BAFTA Award nominee Debbie Gray ( "Good Luck to You" Leo Grand") and Douglas Cummins ("Let Me Go"), and is co-produced by Martina Niland ("Once").

“I’m thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen. A seminal piece of Irish literature, and I couldn’t be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey,” said Gray.

Douglas Cummins added: “Niall Williams’ debut novel is beguiling and utterly irresistible, and it’s an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights”

With funding from Northern Ireland Screen, the film will start shooting in Northern Ireland this month before moving to the Republic of Ireland.