Paul Mescal described his recent Oscar nomination for Best Actor as a "welcome respite" for his family, coming on the same day that his mother Dearbhla Mescal prepared to undergo chemotherapy.

Mescal, who received his first-ever Oscar nomination for his performance in the coming-of-age drama "Aftersun," said the nomination had been "overwhelming" for his family.

"The universe works in very interesting ways," Mescal told BBC Radio 4's Today program in his first interview since receiving the nomination.

"I don’t think anybody or even I was expecting this," Mescal told host Martha Kearney.

Read more Paul Mescal's joy and heartache on day of Oscar nominations

“I always knew I was willing to work hard, from the time of graduating from drama school to now hasn’t been an awfully long time. But last Tuesday, when the nominations came in and BAFTA the week before… something felt slightly absurd about it all.

"There is stuff going on at home that is difficult."

However, the Irish actor noted that the nomination "has given my family are very welcome respite and [that’s] something that I never thought that my job, as something that I love very dearly, could do."

Mescal revealed that all of his family will be flying out to Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards on March 13.

Read more At it again! BBC apologizes for claiming Paul Mescal as British

On the day Mescal received the nomination, his sister Nell tweeted that his mother Dearbhla was getting a haircut in preparation for chemotherapy.

"My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then paul got nominated for an oscar life is so crazy," Nell Mescal tweeted on January 24.