It was the best and worst of times for Paul Mescal last week.

Mescal, the Kildare native who turns 27 on February 2, became an official member of the A list with his first Best Actor Oscar nomination for his lauded work in

"Aftersun."

However, on the same day as the Academy Award nominations were announced, Mescal's mother Dearbhla was prepping for chemotherapy.

Mescal and his family shared the news of his Oscar joy via a video call.

Obviously, the Mescals are delighted for the breakout star of the Hulu-BBC series "Normal People," which captivated so many of us during the start of the pandemic when we were stuck in front of our TVs.

Paul's sister Nell Mescal, 19, who is a budding singer, said she’s “sick with pride” over her big brother’s success. And she added, via her Twitter, “My mum got a haircut today in prep for her chemotherapy and then Paul got nominated for an Oscar life is so crazy.”

Dearbhla Mescal, who lives in Kildare, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, in July of last year. She’s been forthright and brave in dealing with the diagnosis.

"January is normally a month of self promises, setting goals & making plans," she wrote in a social media post earlier in January. Right now for me it is staying safe & well & preparing mentally for hospital at the end of this month."

She added: "I have decided to see this stage as the portal to propelling me into 2023 & the adventures that await me & mine!"

Dearbhla, 54, is one proud mom these days. Her son is crushing it not only in Hollywood but London too, where he’s starring in an acclaimed new production of "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida Theatre until February 4. Then the SRO show transfers to a theater in London’s West End from March 20 until April 29.

If she’s feeling okay after chemo, Dearbhla is hoping to join her son at the Oscars in California on March 12.

"I'd like to be on that side of the world. I would like to be near him," she told RTÉ.

"I have multiple myeloma, so I'm just waiting for that next stage. So, it all depends, but life is good. Life is pretty magical right now and you can take the hits when things are good around you."