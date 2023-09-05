Niall Horan led an emotional tribute to Sinéad O'Connor by performing some of her hit song "Nothing Compares 2 U" while on the Electric Picnic mainstage on Friday night, September 1.

"You know what to do," Horan told the massive crowd at the annual music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, inviting them to join in on singing O'Connor's famous song.

Horan's rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U" at Electric Picnic is the latest in widespread tributes to O'Connor, whose family confirmed her passing in London on July 26.

Horan's tribute to O'Connor wasn't the only emotional moment in the Co Westmeath native's mainstage set.

"This is by far the biggest audience I've played to as a solo artist and I really appreciate it, the support from my home nation," Horan, 29, said on stage, according to RTE.

Closing out his set, the former One Direction star told the crowd: "I wish I could put into words how this felt. From Patrick Street, Mullingar to this...

"This is a country with less than five million people - and the noise that we make worldwide is insane.

"And as long as you would like me to, I'm happy to fly the flag for our little country all over the planet.

"I love our little country, I love being here tonight. I love you all. Thank you so much for coming out to see me. And then I hope you all get lost in the woods somewhere there later on!"

Afterward, Horan shared pictures from his big Irish gig on social media with a simple caption: "HOME."

Horan will be back playing on Irish soil next year for his The Show Live On Tour 2024. The same day as his Electric Picnic set, Horan announced that he was adding a fourth Dublin show to next year's tour lineup.