Thirty-foot white letters reading "ÉIRE ♡ SINÉAD", meaning "Irish Sinéad" have appeared on the grassy hills outside Bray town in County Wicklow where the late star Sinéad O'Connor lived for 15 years. O'Connor (56) was confirmed to have died on July 26. She will be laid to rest on Tues, Aug 7.

The tribute was conceived by the Dublin-based creative agency, The Tenth Man, who worked with the signwriting and mural specialists Mack Signs. The sign is located just above a Second World War "ÉIRE" sign that was unearthed in 2018. These signs were used by WWII pilots as navigational guides.

Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of The Tenth Man, told CNN, “We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolizes what she meant to this little country of ours.

He added, “So much has been said about Sinéad since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say.”

The tribute, made from recycled plastic, will be removed on Sunday night.

This weekend, O'Connor's family released the details of her funeral on Tuesday. O'Connor was discovered by police 11 days ago in her apartment in London where she had passed away. An autopsy has been carried out to determine her cause of death.

On Tuesday a funeral procession will pay through Bray. In a statement, released to RTE, her family commented on how she “loved living in Bray and the people in it."

“The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road where Sinéad and her family will then continue on to a private burial,” the family said.

They added, “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond since she left last week to go to another place.”