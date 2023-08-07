Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor will be buried on Tuesday, with members of the public invited to say farewell when her funeral cortege passes through Bray in County Wicklow.

Sinead O'Connor's family has said in a statement that her funeral cortege will process along the seafront in Bray, "past the home that she lived in for 15 years, Montebello, Strand Road in Bray, County Wicklow". The procession will be followed by a private burial.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects to O'Cnnor are asked to gather from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"The route will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue along the seafront to the other end of Strand Road where Sinéad and her family will then continue on to a private burial," O'Connor's family said in a statement.

"Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it. With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week, to go to another place.

"The gardaí have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to Sinéad, from 10.30 am on Tuesday morning along the Bray Seafront."

O'Connor was found dead in her London apartment on Wednesday, July 26. She was 56 years old.,

Metropolitan police officers were responding to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in southeast London. O'Connor was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death is not yet known and police are not treating her death as suspicious.

There has been an outpouring of grief and tributes since news broke of O'Connor's death last month.

On Saturday, July 29, Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette paid tribute to O'Connor with a performance of the Irish singer-songwriter's "Mandinka" at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival.

The following day, O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" was played in Croke Park ahead of the start of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship. Fans paid tribute by applauding and singing along.

Really poignant moment as 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is played at Croke Park before the All-Ireland football final. Followed by a warm ovation for the late Sinéad O'Connor #GAA pic.twitter.com/1mPaktDtGs — Adam Moynihan (@AdamMoynihan) July 30, 2023

Irish fans also gathered in their hundreds in London and Dublin to pay tribute to O'Connor at the end of July.