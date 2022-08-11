The Milwaukee Irish Fest returns for four days this year, starting on Thursday, August 18, at the Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Over 100 acts, from traditional Irish to Celtic rock, indie folk, and everything in between, will perform on the Milwaukee Irish Fest's 16 stages this month.

Entertainment includes We Banjo 3, Eileen Ivers, Socks in the Frying Pan, Lisa Canny, Aoife Scott, The Elders, Skerryvore, Tulua, Emma Langford, Boxing Banjo, Shane Hennessy, and Scythian.

The Scottish Rock Show with We Banjo 3, Skerryvore, and Friends will take place on Saturday, August 20, at 7:45 pm, at the CiderBoys stage.

We Banjo 3 returns to Irish Fest in just a few weeks! Looking forward to their performances throughout the festival weekend! P.S. Check out their NEW album, 'Open the Road!' #mke #ireland Full schedule at https://t.co/Y56IQ6ecvW or download our free app! pic.twitter.com/YqMgYmXDQA — Milwaukee Irish Fest (@mkeirishfest) August 3, 2022

John Gibney from the Royal Irish Academy will give three presentations at the Irish Fest Hedge School pavilion throughout the weekend: The Creation of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921; The Handover of Power and the British Withdrawal from Ireland, 1922; The Occupation of the Irish Consulate, New York, 1922.

We’re delighted to be back in person at this year’s @mkeirishfest! #RIAauthor John Gibney @gibneyjfp will deliver 3 lectures on key events in modern Irish history. Come see us at the Hedge School 19-21 Aug. https://t.co/K0hvHf0HYv @IrishCentral @ToBeIrish @GlobalIrish @DIFP_RIA — Royal Irish Academy (@RIAdawson) August 9, 2022

Irish sport will be on display at the festival, with currach races taking place Friday through Sunday, including the North American Currach Association Regatta.

Over 45 marketplace vendors will be at the festival to shop Irish and Celtic-themed products.

Milwaukee Irish Fest will see visitors from counties Clare, Galway, Tourism Ireland, and more. The Irish Destinations area also returns this year after a year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Download the free Milwaukee Irish Fest app on Apple or Google to create a schedule, view the festival map, food vendors, shopping vendors, and more. Visit the Milwaukee Irish Fest online at IrishFest.com for more information.